Resources More Obituaries for Bettye Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bettye Sue Moore

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bettye Sue Moore, 87, of Cotton Plant, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. She was born March 21, 1931, in Woodruff County, to the late Rommie Moore and Bessie Parnell Moore.

After losing her father in a tragic accident in 1967, Bettye Sue devoted her life to the Lord and helping her mother. She would continue that devotion of helping and loving others throughout her life.

Bettye Sue always had an affinity for teaching, especially children. After graduating from Cotton Plant High School in 1949, Bettye Sue studied music education at the two-year school Arkansas Baptist College and then completed her B.A. at the Arkansas State Teacher's College (now University of Central Arkansas). She later extended her music studies at a Baptist seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

After earning her degree, Bettye Sue worked at Cotton Plant High School doing administrative duties. She would later work for Delta Plywood Corporation in Cotton Plant, a business owned and operated by her uncle, Paul Parnell, and then as a bookkeeper for Bobby Robinson's Seed Plant, also in Cotton Plant.

Bettye Sue was very active. She attended every school and university reunion held until her health no longer allowed it and was well known for her love of music, singing and performance arts. Bettye Sue often wrote poetry, especially birthday tributes, to family and friends. Bettye Sue served for many years as the choir director for Cotton Plant First Baptist and Wiville Baptist churches and led the music for revival services at Cotton Plant's Methodist Church. She also performed for many community organizations and events throughout her life, including the Cotton Plant Hypsion Club.

Bettye Sue loved children with a passion and had an outgoing personality with a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She taught voice lessons and presented her students in annual recitals at Cotton Plant High School, and conducted a quartet for many years. In 2012, Bettye Sue suffered a serious fall at her home, which resulted in meeting her "late-in-life" family at The Crossing at Riverside in Searcy.

Bettye Sue is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Paula Jeanne Moore.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are several cousins, Lynda Hollenbeck, Hugh Moore, Bubba (Jan) Parnell, Larry Parnell, Joyce (Charles) Reeves, Pat Marshall, Paul (Jan) Parnell and Ronnie (Christine) Parnell; other cousins, Paul, Sue and Jason Campbell, Karen and Joey Brannon, Hayley (Josh) Wilcox, with children Brae and Whit, Abbey Brannon (fiancé Trey Bishop), Molly Brannon, Max Brannon and Allen, Melissa and Lucas Campbell; her family from The Crossing at Riverside; and Stephanie Randall, who became a close friend and confidante during her time in Searcy.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the First Baptist Church of Cotton Plant, with visitation being held at noon prior to the service. Burial followed at Cotton Plant Cemetery. Published in The Saline Courier from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries