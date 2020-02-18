Home

Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
Memorial service
Following Services
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
Beverly Doan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly June Doan


1944 - 2020
Beverly June Doan Obituary
Beverly June Doan passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday, Feb. 16. Beverly was born March 3, 1944, in Hammond, Indiana, to the late Orie and Ottis Woods. Her interest in dancing and early rock and roll enticed her enough to frequently catch the South Shore train from Hammond and show up along with many other young teens on NBQ-TV's "Chicago Bandstand," twisting and turning before the cameras. Shortly thereafter, whether coincidence or not, she soon moved with her parents and brothers to the rural farmlands of Saline County.
What Beverly loved more than anything else in the world, besides dancing, was her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Orie and Sam; and her dance partner and best friend in her later years, Steve Pruitt. However, the true love of Beverly's life was her daughter, Sherry, who sadly passed away at the young age of 7 from leukemia many years ago. After that tragedy, there was never a day that went by in Beverly's life that Sherry was not in her thoughts.
She is survived by a son, James; two granddaughters, Courtney and Jordan; a stepbrother, Ben; as well as a huge circle of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton, with a memorial service immediately following.
Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery on Arkansas 5, next to her beloved daughter and parents.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 18, 2020
