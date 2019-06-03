Bill "Red" Baldwin, 92, of Benton, formerly of Glenwood, went to be with his loving wife of 63 years on Friday, May 31.

He was born May 8, 1927, in Caddo Gap, the son of Mack H. Baldwin Jr. and Myrtle A. Hanna Baldwin.

On Jan. 30, 1953, he was married to Allene Stroope, who preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Mack Baldwin, Jim Baldwin and Sid Baldwin; and two sisters, Betty Brock and Delosis Shelton.

Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Union Pacific Railroad. He loved to do woodworking, always making something special for his family. He was a wonderful and cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Danny Humphries, of Benton, and Renee and Chuck Turner, of Bryant; three granddaughters and their spouses, Misty and Joey Bedsole, and Lindsey and Michael Wilder, all of Benton, and Ashley and Shawne Vaden, of Bryant; three great-granddaughters, Keylee Bedsole, Bailey Kinsey and Mia Wilder; and a great-grandson, Michael Joe Bedsole.

A graveside service with U.S. Navy military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Glenwood Cemetery with Bro. Terry Parrish officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, a Spring Creek Baptist Church in Benton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis-Smith Funeral Home of Hot Springs.

