|
|
Billie Lou Dial, 75, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was born May 28, 1943, in Bauxite. Billie retired from the city of Bryant after 22 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Lou Sharp; and her husband, Gene Dial.
She is survived by a daughter, Gina Foree (Donald); a brother, Marty Sharp (Becky); and a nephew, Mathew Sharp.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Pinecrest Memorial Park. Bro. Clyde Chenault will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 23, 2019