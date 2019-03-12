|
|
Billy Joe Vandiver, 85, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born July 3, 1933, in McRae, Arkansas, to Marcus and Olga Vandiver.
Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Monty (Trish) Vandiver and Michael (Wanda) Vandiver; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Pinecrest Funeral Home, located at 7401 Arkansas 5 North in Alexander.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Congo Road Baptist Church, located at 218 River Ridge Rd. in Benton.
Joe will be laid to rest next to his wife, Jean, immediately after the funeral at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 12, 2019