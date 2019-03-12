Home

Pinecrest Funeral Home
7401 HIGHWAY 5 N
Alexander, AR 72002
(501) 847-0265
Billy Vandiver
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Congo Road Baptist Church
218 River Ridge Rd.
Benton, AR
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Billy Joe Vandiver


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Joe Vandiver Obituary
Billy Joe Vandiver, 85, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born July 3, 1933, in McRae, Arkansas, to Marcus and Olga Vandiver.
Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Monty (Trish) Vandiver and Michael (Wanda) Vandiver; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Pinecrest Funeral Home, located at 7401 Arkansas 5 North in Alexander.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Congo Road Baptist Church, located at 218 River Ridge Rd. in Benton.
Joe will be laid to rest next to his wife, Jean, immediately after the funeral at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 12, 2019
