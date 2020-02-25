|
Billy Louis Long, 78, of Bauxite, passed away Monday, Feb. 24. He was born May 1, 1941, in Georgia. Billy was retired, a U.S. Army veteran and of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Henry Long and Frances Allene Long; three brothers, Homer, Donnie and Willis Long; and a sister, Janice Long.
He is survived by a son, Rodney Long, of Georgia; four daughters, Tina Riley, of Bauxite, Pam Bankowski, of Illinois, Crystal Morrison, of Sheridan, and Sidney Long, of Georgia; two brothers, Wayne Long and Willie, both of Georgia; four sisters, Alleen Lane, Julie Stacey, Evelyn Passmore, and Shirley Andrews, all of Georgia; and five grandchildren, Keylee Pyle, Jordan Pyle, Mackenzie, Brianna Morrison and Ben Morrison.
Cremation service is entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 25, 2020