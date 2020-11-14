Billy Ray Henthorne, 89, of Red Bay, Alabama, formally of Bauxite, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Red Bay. He was born Aug. 14, 1931, in Bauxite, to the late Owen and Alline Daugherty Henthorne. Bill loved Bauxite and always wanted to come home one day. He loved to turkey hunt with his buddy, Rex Davis, and enjoyed long conversations with his childhood friend, Pat Stuckey, about the good ole days. He still has many friends and relatives in the area.
Billy attended Bauxite High School where he met the love of his life, Helen Braswell. Helen preceded him in death in 2012. They were married for 62 years and had three children, Cathy (Greg) Meek, Philip (Michonne) Henthorne and Nancy (Larry) Thomas; five grandchildren; and 10 great -randchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Ashby Funeral Home, with graveside service beginning at 1 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Herb Kitchens will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.