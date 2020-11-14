1/
Billy Ray Henthorne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Ray Henthorne, 89, of Red Bay, Alabama, formally of Bauxite, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Red Bay. He was born Aug. 14, 1931, in Bauxite, to the late Owen and Alline Daugherty Henthorne. Bill loved Bauxite and always wanted to come home one day. He loved to turkey hunt with his buddy, Rex Davis, and enjoyed long conversations with his childhood friend, Pat Stuckey, about the good ole days. He still has many friends and relatives in the area.
 Billy attended Bauxite High School where he met the love of his life, Helen Braswell. Helen preceded him in death in 2012. They were married for 62 years and had three children, Cathy (Greg) Meek, Philip (Michonne) Henthorne and Nancy (Larry) Thomas; five grandchildren; and 10 great -randchildren.
 Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Ashby Funeral Home, with graveside service beginning at 1 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Herb Kitchens will be officiating.
 Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved