1/1
Billy Tom Feimster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Tom Feimster, 72, of Benton, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 3. He was born Feb. 18, 1948, in Arkadelphia, to the late William David and Lucille Carter Feimster. 
Billy began working as a concrete finisher with his father at the age of 14, before becoming a master electrician. He retired from Alcoa after having worked there for 35 years. He was a member of the IBEW Local 295 for 50 years.  
He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Cox and Mary Jo Brittingham.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Becky Feimster; a daughter, Rhonda Vaughn; a son, Tommy Feimster and daughter-in-law, Robyn; two brothers, David Feimster and wife, Jan, and Greg Feimster and wife, Joanie, all of Benton; a sister, Virginia Willis, of Baker, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Tucker Vaughn, Macey Feimster and Zac Feimster; along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom meant the world to him.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved