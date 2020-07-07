Billy Tom Feimster, 72, of Benton, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 3. He was born Feb. 18, 1948, in Arkadelphia, to the late William David and Lucille Carter Feimster.
Billy began working as a concrete finisher with his father at the age of 14, before becoming a master electrician. He retired from Alcoa after having worked there for 35 years. He was a member of the IBEW Local 295 for 50 years.
He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Peggy Cox and Mary Jo Brittingham.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Becky Feimster; a daughter, Rhonda Vaughn; a son, Tommy Feimster and daughter-in-law, Robyn; two brothers, David Feimster and wife, Jan, and Greg Feimster and wife, Joanie, all of Benton; a sister, Virginia Willis, of Baker, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Tucker Vaughn, Macey Feimster and Zac Feimster; along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom meant the world to him.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
