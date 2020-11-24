Bob Hale, 78, of Glen Rose, died Friday, Nov. 20, at his home. He was born June 20, 1942, in Bauxite, to the late Charlie Hale and Mabel Mangum Hale. Reared and educated in Bauxite, he retired from Alcoa after 30 years of employment with the company. Bob was a member of Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and served as song leader for many years. He was a talented guitar player and prolific writer of gospel music, even cutting a CD of his works. Bob loved to garden and fish for crappie. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bob was known by a select few as "Author Unknown."
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Rabou Hale, to whom he was married June 8, 1968, in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; two sons, Roy Hale (Melanie), of Malvern, and Billy Hale (Beth), of Glen Rose; a sister, Janie Westbrook (Gerald), of Haskell; two grandchildren, Logan and Preston Hale; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Rogers; and a brother, Charles Hale.
His funeral was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church, with Bros. Todd Bray and Don McCutcheon officiating. A visitation began at 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church and Logan and Preston Hale.
Memorials may be made in honor of Bob to the fellowship hall at 2382 Reyburn Creek Rd., Malvern, AR 72104.
Online guest book: jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: A special thanks from the family goes to Elite Hospice for their loving care of Bob.