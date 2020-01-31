|
Bobby Charles "Sonny" Hill Jr., 64, of Mabelvale, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by those that he loved the most - his family. Born on July 30, 1955, in England, Arkansas, to Bobby C Hill Sr. and Edith Irene Russell, he was the middle of three sons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Sr.
He is survived by his mother.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Sharon, of nearly 45 years, and father to his six kids, Bobby C. III (Bradley), James (Heather), Roger (Michelle), Cody (Kyndra) Hill, Danielle Hopson (Ben Booker) and Brandi Diaz (Robert). He was the best Pops to eight grandkids that he loved with all his heart, Kinzie, Kylee, Zack, Adam, Finley, Maverick, Davis and Baby Natalie Diaz, who will join our family soon. Sonny is also survived by two brothers, Charles and Jimmy Hill.
Sonny was a 1973 graduate of Parkview High School, a veteran of the U.S. Navy as a SeaBee, and often joked that he was assigned to the USS Neversail. After the Navy, he spent his career as a truck driver and later retired from FedEx. He was also a very talented craftsmen at building anything he set his mind to. His last project was a cabin in Newton County, Arkansas, that he leaves behind as a tribute for his family to enjoy in his memory. Sonny was a family man and loved his family more than life itself; his wife, kids and grandkids were the light of his life and he would do anything for them to help them achieve their goals. He was famous for his corny one-liners, his sweet love notes left around for his wife, and for his expert wisdom and advice.
The family would also like to extend special thanks to a close family friend, Amanda Stuart, in assisting with the final days of his life and providing much needed support for our family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
