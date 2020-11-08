1/1
Bobby Robinson
Bobby Robinson, 88, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Rena James Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Roe Robinson; a son, Bobby Robinson, both of Benton; and many other extended family members and friends.
Mr. Robinson worked many years at Owasso Furniture Co. and later retired from Saline Memorial Hospital. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Benton where he was a deacon. He will be missed, but his memory will be cherished, and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
