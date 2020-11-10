1/1
Bois Jean Derrick
Bois Jean Derrick, 88, of Bryant, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7. She was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Prattsville. Bois was retired from the Benton Services Center and a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lucy Hollinger Beck; a daughter, Diana Bowen; two brothers, Herby Beck and Jay Beck; three sisters, Ruby Nicklaus, Floy Lee Murders and Cozy Ramsey; and a grandson, Capt. John William Patterson Jr.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda (Ricky) Wright, of Mayflower, and Rebecca Wilson, of Benton; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Preacher will be Keith Harris.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30, 2020.
