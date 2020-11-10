Bois Jean Derrick, 88, of Bryant, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7. She was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Prattsville. Bois was retired from the Benton Services Center and a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lucy Hollinger Beck; a daughter, Diana Bowen; two brothers, Herby Beck and Jay Beck; three sisters, Ruby Nicklaus, Floy Lee Murders and Cozy Ramsey; and a grandson, Capt. John William Patterson Jr.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda (Ricky) Wright, of Mayflower, and Rebecca Wilson, of Benton; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Preacher will be Keith Harris.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
