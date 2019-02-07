Bonita Holicer "Bonnie" Hoffman, 84, of Maumelle, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born July 22, 1934, in the Saline County Pointview Road community, to Alva and Erma Holicer.

She graduated from Glen Rose High School in 1952 and St. Vincent Infirmary School of Nursing in 1955, then was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force as a registered nurse and stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

She left the service after marrying to raise her three children.

She later returned to nursing at Saline Memorial Hospital, then John L. McClellan Veterans Administration Hospital, before retiring in 1996.

She was a member of First United Methodist in Maumelle and Church Chicks Sunday School Class. She was an avid traveler and crafter and enjoyed being with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn E. Holicer and Stanley W. Holicer; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Holicer.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan C. Howard (Dan); two sons, Glen A. Hoffman and Matthew B. Hoffman; three grandsons, Kyle Hoffman, Greyson Baugh, and Steven Hoffman; two granddaughters Brandy McAllister and Abigail Smith; four great-grandchildren, James McAllister, Spencer McAllister, Sebastián Hoffman and Shepard McAllister; a sister-in-law, Dorcas Holicer Ballard; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CARTI Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 55011, Little Rock, AR 72215; and First United Methodist Church, 1201 Edgewood Dr., Maumelle, AR 72113.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Ten Mile Cemetery.

The Rev. Andrew Suite will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Hoffman, Steven Hoffman, Greyson Baugh, Tim Smith, Jamie McAllister and Chris Alsbrook.

Honorary pallbearers are Pixie Wiggs and Joe McKenzie.

Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary