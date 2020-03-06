|
Bonnie Barrow Adams, 93, of Benton, passed into the loving arms of her savior Wednesday, March 4. She was born Oct. 7, 1926, to Troy Ellis and Eula Bell Ring Barrow.
Bonnie was cherished as a mom and grandmother. Her flower gardens brought beauty to the neighborhood and always included her favorite - red roses. She brightened her customers' day with a smile as she took their money at Benton State Bank. Bonnie was a faithful member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She will be missed but her memory will be cherished, and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her. God called her to heaven because He needed her sweet singing voice in his heavenly choir.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dickey Adams; a son, Larry Adams; two brothers, Charles Barrow and Gerald Barrow, and a sister, Shirley Barrow.
Bonnie is survived by two sons, Danny Adams and his wife, Jane, of Hot Springs, and Gill Adams, of Benton; two daughters, Karen Lashlee and her husband, Paul, of Hot Springs Village, and Tamme Adams, of Benton; 10 grandchildren, Jayme Hobbs (Tony), Darren Adams, Ryan Adams (Ashley), Carrie Adams, Rebecca Ragsdale (Chris), Jeremy Lashlee (Leeanne), Jessica Yazza (Clark), Aaron Jacobs (Mystery), Adam Jacobs (Erin) and Alex Jacobs (Sariah); 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Maxine Dykes, Willa Romine and June Whyte; two brothers, Frank Barrow and Jimmy Barrow; and many other extended family members and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2020