Boyd Lavelle Sykes Sr. 69 of Benton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5. He was born May 20, 1949, in Bauxite, to the late Harold Sykes and Katherine Sheridan Sykes. He volunteered at senior adult centers and local church food banks.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Tammy Sykes; his son, Jeremiah Lincoln Sykes; two younger sisters, Letta Elaine Fernandez and Karen Lynette Lott; and a sister-in-law, Betty Joyce Cogburn Sykes.

Boyd is survived by five sons, Boyd Lavelle Sykes Jr., of Benton, Stephen Lynn Sykes and Patrick Leander Sykes, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and James Lewis Sykes and Melvin Lee Sykes, both of Oklahoma; three grandchildren in Phoenix; a grandchild in Pittsburgh; five great-grandchildren in Phoenix; a brother, Arlin Sykes, of Malvern; two sisters, Charlotte (Danny) Marvel, of Benton, and Kathy (Jim) Crouch, of Sheridan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Benton Senior Wellness and Activity Center, with Pastor Mike Schleider officiating.

Burial will follow at Fowler Cemetery in Paron.

