Brad Young
1988 - 2020
Brad Young, 32, of Benton, passed away Friday, Nov. 13. He was born Feb. 1, 1988, to Eddy and Catherine Stewart Young. Brad graduated from Pulaski Technical College and Baptist Health Nursing School. He was a registered nurse and was a traveling nurse for several years. Brad loved his profession very much. He was a member of Benton First United Methodist Church.
Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Stewart Young; his paternal grandmother, Marion Young; his paternal grandfather, Jesse Young; his maternal grandmother, Catherine Buttrum; and his maternal grandfather, Floyd Buttrum.
Survivors include his father, Eddy Young and wife, Mary Jane, of Benton; and a brother, Andy Young, of Little Rock.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Arkadelphia. No formal visitation is planned. 
COVID guidelines will be followed.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Online guest book: www.ruggleswilcox.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
