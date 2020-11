Bradley David Burrow, 38, of Benton, took his last breath Thursday, Nov. 12. He was born Oct. 17, 1982, in Benton, to David Calvin and Karen Burrow.Survivors include his parents; two sisters, Amy Clifton, of Moorhead, Kentucky, and Lilly Ann Burrow, of Jessieville; a son, Jeffery Miller Burrow, 13, of Benton; three stepchildren, Blake Tyler Collat, Dallie Taylor and Dalton Davis; aunts and uncles, Don and Darlene and Michelle Burrow and Sherry Carty; six cousins, Greg and Marc Corley, Brian Carty, Jacob, Benjamin and Jeremy Burrow; a nephew, David Cole Clifton; a niece, Chloe Megan Clifton; and his grandfather Carl T. White Jr.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen Ruth Northern Shaw and Miller Calvin Burrow and Shirley Carlisle; an uncle, Jeffery Allan Burrow; two aunts, Carolyn Elizabeth and Shelton Corley; and a cousin, Jennie Marie Burrow.Brad was an exceptionally talented young man who was an electrician by trade. He was a great musician, playing drums, guitar and banjo. In his youth, he raced go-carts, moving to mini-sprints as a teenager. Brad spent his time entertaining friends and raising his son. He had a huge heart with several friends and helped everyone he came across. He will be greatly missed and well-remembered. We all know we will see you in a minute.Online guests book: www.caruth-hale.com.