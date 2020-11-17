Bradley David Burrow, 38, of Benton, took his last breath Thursday, Nov. 12. He was born Oct. 17, 1982, in Benton, to David Calvin and Karen Burrow.
Survivors include his parents; two sisters, Amy Clifton, of Moorhead, Kentucky, and Lilly Ann Burrow, of Jessieville; a son, Jeffery Miller Burrow, 13, of Benton; three stepchildren, Blake Tyler Collat, Dallie Taylor and Dalton Davis; aunts and uncles, Don and Darlene and Michelle Burrow and Sherry Carty; six cousins, Greg and Marc Corley, Brian Carty, Jacob, Benjamin and Jeremy Burrow; a nephew, David Cole Clifton; a niece, Chloe Megan Clifton; and his grandfather Carl T. White Jr.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen Ruth Northern Shaw and Miller Calvin Burrow and Shirley Carlisle; an uncle, Jeffery Allan Burrow; two aunts, Carolyn Elizabeth and Shelton Corley; and a cousin, Jennie Marie Burrow.
Brad was an exceptionally talented young man who was an electrician by trade. He was a great musician, playing drums, guitar and banjo. In his youth, he raced go-carts, moving to mini-sprints as a teenager. Brad spent his time entertaining friends and raising his son. He had a huge heart with several friends and helped everyone he came across. He will be greatly missed and well-remembered. We all know we will see you in a minute.
