Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
Resources
Brandon James Arthur Red Obituary
Brandon James Arthur Red, 30, of Paron, passed away Thursday, June 6. He was born Aug. 22, 1988, in Little Rock, to Darren and Michelle (Waddle) Red.
Brandon was a member of North Fork Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing the bass guitar and was a member of Winona Road Band with his brother. Family was the most important thing to Brandon and he loved spending time with them. Brandon often could be found with a niece or nephew sound asleep on his chest. He was a BBQ Master and made the best smoked meats around. Golfing and I-Racing were hobbies Brandon enjoyed.
Preceding Brandon in death are his paternal grandmother, Mary Helen Red; and his great-grandparents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Darren and Michelle Red, of Paron; a brother, Schantz Red and wife, Sarah; and a sister, Lauren Runyan and husband, Brady, all of Benton; paternal grandfather, Arthur Red, of LaFarge, Texas; maternal grandparents, James and Barbara Waddle, of Paron; nieces and nephews, Steven Red, Whitleigh Red, Avery Red, Aubre Runyan and one "bubba" on the way; uncles and aunts, Scott Red, of Hensley, Kandie Thomas and husband, Scottie, of Hot Springs, Alisha Waddle and husband, Alex, of Bismarck, and Kevin Waddle, of Paron; and other family members and friends who loved Brandon and will miss him always.
A reception visitation held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Fowler Cemetery with Tim Scott, Joey Drennan, Kevin Weddle, Brady Runyan, Steven Howell, Eric Runyan, Clay Curtis and Hayden Hester assisting as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer is William Bethurem.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on June 9, 2019
