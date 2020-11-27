1/
Bruce E. Donigan
1950 - 2020
Bruce E. Donigan, 70, of Alexander, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24. He was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Lebanon, Missouri, to Sterling and Lelia (Smith) Donigan.
Bruce loved hunting and being outdoors, especially on his farm. He enjoyed watching his cows and was always ready to bail hay. Bruce earned his pilot's license and looked forward to any opportunity to fly.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Donigan; a daughter, Meredith Donigan; a stepdaughter, Kelly Hickman; a stepson, John David Moore and his wife, Crystal; five grandchildren, Trey, Logan, Jackson, Ryan and Taylor Leigh; and many other family members and friends who loved Bruce and will miss him always.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
