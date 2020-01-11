Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Deutscher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Stratton Deutscher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Stratton Deutscher Obituary
Bruce Stratton Deutscher, 72, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9. He was born June 4, 1947, in New York, to the late Jerome and Annabelle (Stratton) Deutscher.
Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Alcoa for more than 30 years. Bruce was a member of Iron Horse Church. He was also a long-time member of Arkansas Bikers Aiming Towards Education. Bruce enjoyed riding his Harley across the United States. He was a member of the and enjoyed spending time with other veterans. Bruce loved his family and friends and cherished each moment spent with them.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two children, David Jerome Deutscher and wife, Kimberly, of Benton, and Tarina Bennett and husband, Westley, of Benton; five grandchildren, Dillion McCown and wife, Candace, Danyelle Stowe and husband, Dakota, Dalayna Sturm and husband, Justin, Daren McCown and Dawson Ross; four great-grandchildren: Waylon, Willa, Jacie and LeeAnn; four sisters, Jerri Anne Reese and husband, Morgan, of California, Georgi Otis and husband, Dave, of Arizona, Nancy Mellan and husband, Stu, of Arizona, and Leslie Tal and husband, Ralfi, of West Virgina; and many more family members and friends who loved Bruce and will miss him always.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Iron Horse Church, located at 12611 Chicot Rd. in Mabelvale.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Benton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -