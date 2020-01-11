|
Bruce Stratton Deutscher, 72, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9. He was born June 4, 1947, in New York, to the late Jerome and Annabelle (Stratton) Deutscher.
Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Alcoa for more than 30 years. Bruce was a member of Iron Horse Church. He was also a long-time member of Arkansas Bikers Aiming Towards Education. Bruce enjoyed riding his Harley across the United States. He was a member of the and enjoyed spending time with other veterans. Bruce loved his family and friends and cherished each moment spent with them.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two children, David Jerome Deutscher and wife, Kimberly, of Benton, and Tarina Bennett and husband, Westley, of Benton; five grandchildren, Dillion McCown and wife, Candace, Danyelle Stowe and husband, Dakota, Dalayna Sturm and husband, Justin, Daren McCown and Dawson Ross; four great-grandchildren: Waylon, Willa, Jacie and LeeAnn; four sisters, Jerri Anne Reese and husband, Morgan, of California, Georgi Otis and husband, Dave, of Arizona, Nancy Mellan and husband, Stu, of Arizona, and Leslie Tal and husband, Ralfi, of West Virgina; and many more family members and friends who loved Bruce and will miss him always.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Iron Horse Church, located at 12611 Chicot Rd. in Mabelvale.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 11, 2020