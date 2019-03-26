Burley Lee Bearden, 86, longtime resident of Benton, died Feb. 10, 2019, in Oakwood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Stephenville, Texas.

A celebration of life is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Highway Church of Christ in Benton, with interment following at Overturf Cemetery in Gillham.

Burley was born June 7, 1932, in Dierks, graduated from Dierks High School, and then served in the U.S. Army. He married Margaret Louise Hargis, of Gillham, June 9, 1953, in De Queen. He graduated from Nashville Auto/Diesel College in Nashville, Tennessee, with a degree in diesel mechanics, and moved to Little Rock to work at Lewis Diesel Co. In 1957, he accepted a position as a mechanic with ABF truck lines in Little Rock, where he worked until he retired in 1991.

Mr. Bearden was deeply involved in the Highway Church of Christ in Benton, where he served as an Elder for 46 years. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading. Burley was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family and friends will always remember him as a gentle, hard-working man who was quick to help those in need.

Burley is survived by his wife, Margaret Louise Bearden, of Benton; two sons and their wives in Texas, David (Vicki) Bearden and Steven (Patti) Bearden; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ozella Brummett, of Little Rock.

He is preceded in death by two daughters, Beverly Gustafson and JoAnn Hulen; his parents, Archie and Stacy Bearden; and three siblings, Norene (Sissy) Robinson, Eunice Quinn and Archie Bearden Jr.

Memorials may be sent to Highway Church of Christ Benevolent Fund in Benton; ; or Fosters Home in Stephenville, Texas.

