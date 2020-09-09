Carl Ed Merrick, beloved husband, father, and Poppy, was reunited in Heaven with his loving wife Thursday, Sept. 4, at the Hospice Care Center of Little Rock. He was a deacon and member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
Ed was born Jan. 15. 1937, in Plummerville, to the late Harley and Mozell Merrick. He was the fourth of five children. In 1943, his family moved to St. Louis for a couple of years, then bought a farm and moved to Perry, Arkansas, about 1945. They lived here until Ed finished eighth grade. The back porch of their farmhouse had a great view of Petit Jean Mountain. It was during this time that Ed gave his life to Christ at the Perry Baptist Church and was baptized in a pond in Perry. After the eighth grade, his family moved to Mountain Pine. Ed graduated from Mountain Pine High School in 1955. After graduation, he went on a senior trip with his class to Colorado. At the end of the trip, he hitchhiked to Washington State, where his brother, John, lived to attend Pacific Lutheran College, working various jobs to pay for his schooling. Ed worked the pipeline and construction off and on during the summers to earn money for school. He moved back to Arkansas in January 1957, and enrolled in Henderson State Teachers College.
It was here that he met the love of his life, Geraldine Coston. They were married June 1, 1958. In 1959, they welcomed the first of their four children. Ed graduated from Henderson in January 1960. He taught math at Dial Junior High in Pine Bluff, for the spring semester of 1960. Ed worked during the summer on the construction of the Titan II Missile Silos in Arkansas for a time. He then started a teaching/bus driving job in Crossett. Ed applied for and was granted a National Science Foundation scholarship for the 1964-65 school year to enhance math education at the University of Georgia in Athens. In 1966, the family moved to Downey, California for a better paying teaching job. They lived there five years, during which he finished his master of education degree in educational leadership at Cal State, Longbeach.
In 1971, the family moved back to Benton for Ed to take the principalship at Westside Junior High. In the 1980s, he was integral in the shift to the middle school format, which he loved. He served as president of the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals in 1982-83. Mr. Merrick, as he was known, truly loved his students and staff throughout his 38 years in education. He retired from his position as principal of Benton Middle School in 1999.
Ed continued to work with students through his church in the AWANA ministry until recently. He loved studying and teaching the Bible, singing and serving. He had a beautiful tenor voice that will be greatly missed. He was an avid student of prophecy and end times. Ed served as the music and youth director at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church from 1974 to 1982. He led music at Mabelvale First Missionary Baptist Church from 2001 to 2004.
Ed Merrick was the solid rock and leader of his family. He lovingly cared for his wife of 62 years, Geraldine, who preceded him in death by exactly one week. He is also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two granddaughters, Jordan Esther Merrick and Alison Faith Roark.
He is survived by a brother, Dan Merrick, of Cabot; a sister, Mary Kemp, of Mountain Pine; four children, Cathy Renee Merrick, of Maumelle, Timothy Scott Merrick (Barbara), of Austin, Jason Alan Merrick (Kristi), of Cabot, and Julie Alison Roark, of Jonesboro; nine grandchildren, Timothy Coston Merrick, Carmen Merrick Hollis (Dave), Jesse Crossland (Kyle), Cathryn Grace Roark, Hannah Grace Merrick, DeWitt Alexander Roark, William Harrison Merrick, Merrick Alan Roark and Hudson Taylor Merrick; a great-grandchild, Kinsey Kaye Merrick; many extended family members and dear friends. The Merricks had lots of family and many "kids" who were not related by blood, but by heart. They loved them all and left a legacy of faith for all who knew them.
A celebration of life for Ed and Geraldine Merrick will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. The church is large enough to provide for distancing of family groups and masks are required.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his former staff of Benton Middle School. Lasting memorials can be made to the Ed Merrick Memorial Scholarship Fund and mailed to 3108 Prairie Dr., Jonesboro, AR 72404.
