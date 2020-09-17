Carol Ann Prickett Coburn, 87, of Bryant, passed away Monday, Sept. 14. She was born Aug. 1, 1933, on a dairy farm in Saline County, to the late Eugene F. and Mary Young Prickett.
Carol was a retired registered nurse. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryant High School and a 1954 graduate of St. Vincent School of Nursing. During her nursing career of 36 years, she held various nursing positions, including surgical and office nurse for Dr. E.J. Ritchie in North Little Rock and medical department supervisor for the Aluminum Company of America in Bauxite.
On Oct. 9, 1955, she married her wonderful husband, William J. "Bill" Coburn. They had 55 tremendous years together before he preceded her in death Aug. 31, 2011.
Carol had a deep and profound love for God and her family. She treasured every moment she spent with them. Carol was a member of Mabelvale United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing in the hand bell choir until her health prevented her from doing so. She was also a member of the Open Door Sunday School class and the United Methodist Women.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, William J. "Bill" Coburn; and a sister, Rosemary Prickett Wooley.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Jay (Tara) Coburn, of McGehee; a daughter, Mary (Frank) High, of Benton; seven grandchildren, Amanda (David) Holiman, of Rogers, William (Meghan) High, of Bauxite, and Cale, Jayse, Jackson, Kennedy and Garron, all of McGehee, and Jake (Tiffany) Coburn, of Monticello; five great-grandchildren, Eli and Isaac Coburn, Elizabeth and Mary Grace Holiman, and Owen High; and a sister, Jeanne (Richard) Thorpe of Plano, Texas.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Ashby Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bob Marble officiating.
Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mabelvale United Methodist Church, 10500 Woodman, Mabelvale, AR 72103.
