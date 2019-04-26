



Cecil Vernon Hyde, of Benton, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Cecil was born July 6, 1940, in Columbia, Missouri, to Edith and Tilford Hyde. He was one of six children.

Cecil was preceded in death by his mother Edith; his father Tilford; a sister, Beatrice; and two brothers, David and Clarence.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fae Hyde; two sons, Dennis and his wife, Christina, and Michael and his wife, Denise; four grandsons, Justin, Layton, Jesse and Lucas; a great-grandson, Nixon; a sister, Jacquetta; and a brother, Harley, both of Missouri.

Cecil came to Benton in the mid 1960s as the manager of the TG&Y store in town. He also served as a volunteer on the Benton Fire Department during that time. Through the '70s and '80s, he worked for Firestone and Montgomery Wards in the tire industry. In the mid-'80s Cecil opened his own business, Statewide Tire Company, which he operated for many years until his retirement. In his retirement he wanted to serve others so he became a driver for Civitan Services. He really enjoyed the work there and loved all the people.

One of his favorite things to do was to entertain people by performing magic tricks and tying balloon animals for anybody that wanted one.

In 1967, Cecil surrendered to preach the gospel of the Lord and was ordained by Tyndall Park MBC. Cecil pastored at Paron MBC, Social Hill MBC, Tyndall Park MBC and Mt. View MBC. Through the years, Cecil led many people to Christ and ministered to countless others. He loved the ministry and genuinely loved and cared for the people of the congregations that he served.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, at Ashby Funeral Home, with Bros. Marcus Blakley and Brad Crumby officiating. Burial will follow at Social Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 18, 2019