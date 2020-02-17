|
Charles Earnest Smallwood, 75, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13. He was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Washington D.C., to the late Dr. Raymond and Irene (Johnson) Smallwood of Mabelvale.
Charles retired after working 34 years with Reynolds Metal Mining. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Charles, like his father, collected historical relics and antiques.
He will be fondly remembered by his son, Shane Smallwood (wife Sandy), of Bauxite; a daughter, Terri Baumann (husband Chris), of Flower Mound, Texas; a grandson, Ryan Ramsay (wife Alaina); three great-grandchildren , Jade, Taya and Eliza; two brothers James Smallwood (wife Linda), of Benton, and David Smallwood, of Mabelvale; two nieces, Sherri and Ginger; and two nephews, Mark and Jeff.
Visitation and a brief memorial will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 17, 2020