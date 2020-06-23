Charles Hoyt Bunn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Hoyt Bunn, 78, of Benton, died Friday, June 19, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born Jan. 16, 1942 in Crossett, Arkansas. Hoyt was a high school teacher and guidance counselor at Crossett High School for most of his career and ended his teaching career at Henderson State University. He was a member of Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in Little Rock. 
He is preceded in death by his parents, Loyle Olen Bunn and Juanita Harris Bunn; and two brothers, Gayle and Keith Bunn. 
Hoyt is survived by his wife, Lee Bunn, of Benton; a son, Charles Hoyt Bunn Jr. and his wife, Rosalind, of Marietta, Georgia; a daughter, Susan Juanita Kennedy and her husband, Danny, of Bauxite; five grandchildren, Margaret Forgy, of Alexander, Christine Robinson, of Lilburn, Georgia, Kelly Holt, of Panama City, Florida, Sarah Turner, of Clinton, Missouri, and Sophie Kennedy, of Bauxite; and three great-grandchildren. 
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in Little Rock. 
Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Robert Cossey and Max Pyron officiating. 
Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Means Cemetery near Hampton. 
Arrangements are entrusted to Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. 
Online guest book: www.bentonfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton Funeral Home - Fordyce
501 West 4th Street
Fordyce, AR 71742
(870) 352-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Benton Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved