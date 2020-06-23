Charles Hoyt Bunn, 78, of Benton, died Friday, June 19, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. He was born Jan. 16, 1942 in Crossett, Arkansas. Hoyt was a high school teacher and guidance counselor at Crossett High School for most of his career and ended his teaching career at Henderson State University. He was a member of Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in Little Rock.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Loyle Olen Bunn and Juanita Harris Bunn; and two brothers, Gayle and Keith Bunn.
Hoyt is survived by his wife, Lee Bunn, of Benton; a son, Charles Hoyt Bunn Jr. and his wife, Rosalind, of Marietta, Georgia; a daughter, Susan Juanita Kennedy and her husband, Danny, of Bauxite; five grandchildren, Margaret Forgy, of Alexander, Christine Robinson, of Lilburn, Georgia, Kelly Holt, of Panama City, Florida, Sarah Turner, of Clinton, Missouri, and Sophie Kennedy, of Bauxite; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in Little Rock.
Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Robert Cossey and Max Pyron officiating.
Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Means Cemetery near Hampton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.