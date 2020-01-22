|
|
Retired Major Charles Lewis Woodruff Sr., 84, of Benton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19. He was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Delight, to the late Luther Calvin and Clara Meleese (Stokes) Woodruff.
Charles earned a double degree in psychology and finance. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after serving more than 20 years in the military. Priorities in Charles' life were God – Wife – Family – Country. He was a member and served as an elder at the Highway Church of Christ for 20 years. Charles was a social butterfly and was the life of the party. Charles was "bigger than life" and the center of his family's life. He was a servant to others and had a generous heart. Camping trips, fish fries for orphanages, fishing, hunting, and providing whatever anyone needed were very important to Charles. He was the perfect example of living a sermon rather than preaching a sermon.
Preceding him in death are his parents; three brothers, Raymond Woodruff, Ronnie Woodruff and Edgar Woodruff; and a sister-in-law, Deronda Woodruff.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years, Clara Woodruff; two daughters, Annette Woodruff, of Conway, and Melanie Woodruff, of Benton; a son, Charles Lewis Woodruff Jr. and wife, Dawn, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Justin Woodruff, Iris Rodriguez, Alex Riser, Andy Riser and wife, Michaela, and Linda Wilson and husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren, Amos Riser, Samuel Riser, and Jonas Riser; a brother, Luther "Doc" Woodruff and wife, Betty, of Cabot; a sisters-in-law, LaJuan Woodruff, of Benton, and Joyce Woodruff, of Murfreesboro; and many family members and friends who loved Charles and will miss him always.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Highway Church of Christ in Benton.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to service.
Committal service will be held at 3 p.m. at Murfreesboro Cemetery in Murfreesboro. The men of Highway Church of Christ will be assisting as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 22, 2020