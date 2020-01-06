|
Charles Smothers, 86, of Benton, passed away comfortably at his home Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Arkadelphia on June 7, 1933, Charles graduated from Henderson State University and retired from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department in the Right of Way Division.
On Nov. 21, 1956, Charles married the love of his life, Alyce Golding. They shared 63 years of love and family and raised their two children, Julie and Wesley, in Benton. After retirement, they moved to Phoenix to be near their son and his family. Together they enjoyed a vacation home in Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho, where they developed a love for the mountains. Charles and Alyce traveled the world, he even kissed the Blarney Stone.
He was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Smothers; and his parents, Ralph and Bessie Smothers.
He is survived by his wife, Alyce; a daughter, Julie Hawkins; a daughter-in-law, Debra Smothers; four grandchildren, Kacey Hopson (Quincy), Spencer Hawkins (Taylor), Sophie Smothers and Claire Smothers; and four great-grandchildren, Kaya and Annika Hopson, and Lilah and Hadlee Hawkins.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., both at Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton.
Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 6, 2020