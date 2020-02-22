|
Charlotte Sylvia Turner Burgess, 71, of Benton, passed away and continued her spiritual journey Thursday, Feb. 20. She was born Jan. 24, 1949, in Little Rock, to the late C.Q. and Vivinell Turner.
Charlotte was great at needle point and coloring, known by many for her wonderful no bake cookies. he was loved by many, including her church family, as well as her caregivers at Heartland Nursing Home.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Billy Ray Rogers; a brother, David Turner; and four sisters, Virginia Styers, Ellen Anderson, Edith Brewer and Cecile Vick.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Charles (Carla) Rogers, of Shannon Hills; a daughter, Crystal Holt, of Mabelvale; eight grandchildren, Megan Phillips, Zackry Phillips, Jacob Rogers, Emily Phillips, Katelin Montague, Kimberly Montague, Christopher Montague and Charles Neal; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Hostetler and Braxton Smith; two sisters, Alice (Loyd) Weeks and Catherine Hobby; and a number of family members and friends who loved her and will miss her always.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Benton First Assembly of God Church, with burial to follow at Mt. Harmony Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 22, 2020