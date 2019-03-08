Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Minor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Ray Minor


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chester Ray Minor Obituary
Chester Ray Minor, 76, of Benton, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born May 26, 1942, in Amity. Chester was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Southwestern Bell, which is now AT&T. He was a member of Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church. 
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Sybil Minor; and a brother, Jerry Minor.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Minor; two sons, Paul Minor (Jennifer) and Tim Minor, all of Benton; four sisters, Alice Carter, of Fayetteville, Brenda Hopkins, of El Dorado, Kathy Betts, of Glenwood, and Bobbie Sue Strickland, of Texas; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Chandler (Michala) and Annabel; a nephew; and a number of nieces and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Bro. Marcus Blakley will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: A special thanks to the Saline Memorial Hospice House in Bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.