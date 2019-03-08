|
|
Chester Ray Minor, 76, of Benton, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born May 26, 1942, in Amity. Chester was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Southwestern Bell, which is now AT&T. He was a member of Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Sybil Minor; and a brother, Jerry Minor.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Minor; two sons, Paul Minor (Jennifer) and Tim Minor, all of Benton; four sisters, Alice Carter, of Fayetteville, Brenda Hopkins, of El Dorado, Kathy Betts, of Glenwood, and Bobbie Sue Strickland, of Texas; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Chandler (Michala) and Annabel; a nephew; and a number of nieces and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Bro. Marcus Blakley will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: A special thanks to the Saline Memorial Hospice House in Bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 6, 2019