1/
Christopher 'Chris' Scott Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher "Chris" Scott Taylor, 50, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24. He was born June 22, 1970, in Jonesboro.  Chris was a systems network architect at Windstream Communications and of the Baptist faith. 
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Clay Taylor Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Taylor; two daughters, Jessie and Emma Taylor; a son, Jake Taylor; his mother, Donna Matlock Taylor; two sisters, Robin Vanness (Mark) and Pamela Hill (Scott); several nieces and nephews; and his granddogs.
Chris loved the outdoors and spent any time he could hunting or fishing. His stories of hunts and other adventures filled the room at family gatherings as he loved to tell others about his experiences. When he wasn't in the outdoors, he was more than likely at a ballpark or a gym, as watching his children play sports was one of the most important parts of his life and something he took great pride in.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton, with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. 
Bro. Noah Hill will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock, AR 72205.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved