Christopher "Chris" Scott Taylor, 50, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24. He was born June 22, 1970, in Jonesboro. Chris was a systems network architect at Windstream Communications and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Clay Taylor Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Taylor; two daughters, Jessie and Emma Taylor; a son, Jake Taylor; his mother, Donna Matlock Taylor; two sisters, Robin Vanness (Mark) and Pamela Hill (Scott); several nieces and nephews; and his granddogs.
Chris loved the outdoors and spent any time he could hunting or fishing. His stories of hunts and other adventures filled the room at family gatherings as he loved to tell others about his experiences. When he wasn't in the outdoors, he was more than likely at a ballpark or a gym, as watching his children play sports was one of the most important parts of his life and something he took great pride in.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton, with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m.
Bro. Noah Hill will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock, AR 72205.
