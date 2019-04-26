

Christopher Stanley (Stan) Adams, 43, of Benton, passed away Sunday, April 21. Easter morning, Stan hit his final grand slam when he slid into home. God Almighty swooped him up and said, "Stan, my son, you are safe!"

He was born Nov. 13, 1975, in Benton. Stan lived most of his life in Sardis and Benton. After graduating from Bryant High School, he also attended North Arkansas Junior College for two years and then transferred to Henderson State University so he could finish playing the sport he loved so much - baseball. Stan has helped coach Babe Ruth baseball in Benton with Pop Adams and inspired young boys to always give it their all.

Stan is survived by his mother, Rebecca Adams; his father, Danny Adams (Lisa); two grandfathers, Tommy Childs and Tommie Adams; a sister, Kimberly Billingsley (Carlton); a brother, Timothy Adams (Michelle); two stepsisters, Tiffany Tidwell and Jacquelyn Mosely; six nephews; and four nieces.

He was preceded in death by Granny Childs and Granny Adams.

Stan made friends easily and never once did he meet a stranger. He spent the last years of his life helping as a caregiver to his Granny and Pop Childs. His disability gave him the ability to help be there for them. He loved working in the yard, making sure everything was to perfection. Stan will truly be missed, but never forgotten. We all love you, Stan.

Pallbearers will be Chris Hawkins, Heath Garrison, Joey Gregory, Scott Allison and Bryan Rusher. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, Colson, Conlee and Cooper Billingsley and Blake and Wyatt Adams.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. Pastor Troy Conrad will be officiating.

Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 24, 2019