Clara N. Gregory, 84, of Benton, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 13. She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Heber Springs, to the late Horace O. Phillips and Wilmeth Zeck.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bob Gregory.
Mrs. Gregory was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton for 67 years, where she served with joy for many years by supporting local and international missions, being a door greeter and was the director of WMU.?She is survived by two sons, Johnny Gregory and wife, Barbara, of Jim Gregory and wife, Jana, all of Benton; a brother, Joe Phillips and wife, Dixie, of Stuttgart; four grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Gregory, Jill (Josh) Mayes, and Blair (Tate) Finkbeiner, all of Benton, and Jacie Gregory of Waco, Texas; and five great-grandchildren, Bailey and Aidan Gregory, Brody and Cole Finkbeiner, and Jordy and June Louise Mayes (due in 2020), all of Benton.?In order to be respectful of our many friends, we will not hold a formal visitation service.
Funeral service will be held for family and close friends at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at First Baptist Church of Benton. For those unable to attend, First Baptist Church will make the service available online at live.fbcbenton.tv. Internment will be at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Heber Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Benton, WMU Organization, or to the Direct Missions of First Baptist Church.
Online guestbook: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the staff and caretakers of Mt. Carmel Community. Their love and care of our Mom/Grandma/Great-Grandma went beyond the call of duty.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 15, 2020