Clara Ruth Wolf Erickson, 81, of Bryant, passed away Thursday, April 2. She was born July 8, 1938, in Waldenburg, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Anna Wolf; her husband, John Erickson; a son, Karl Kenefick; three brothers, Ernest Wolf, Alfred (Sonny) Wolf and Freddie Wolf; three sisters, Kathleen Meyer, Vera Bockelman and Minnie Sue Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Katelyn Stephens.
Clara is survived by a brother, Robert Wolf, of Jonesboro; a sister, Rosealie Schmidt, of St. Louis, Missouri; two daughters, Rebekah Morris (Greg), of Hot Springs, and Hanna (David) Allgaier, of Lawson, Missouri; two sons, Kevin (Catherine) Kenefick, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Edward (Katy) Erickson, of Little Rock; two stepsons, Johnny Erickson, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Dusty Erickson, of Kansas City, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Julie Erickson, of Kansas City, Kansas; her best friend, Patti Murphy, of Benton; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. 
She was a retired cafeteria worker for the Bryant School District and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Avilla. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League where she served as its zone president.
A private graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Avilla, with a memorial service held at a later date. 
Online guest book: www.ashbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 5, 2020
