Clarence Andrew Hutcheson
1949 - 2020
Clarence Andrew Hutcheson, 71, of Traskwood, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29. He was born Jan. 10, 1949, in Star City, to the late Rufus Andrew and Donna Lee (Lunsford) Hutcheson.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marty Rufus and Jerry Wayne Hutcheson; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Eugene Hollowell and Roy Don Higgins, all of Traskwood.
Clarence leaves behind his loving wife, Deloris "Debbie" (Bennett) Hutcheson, of 51 years; two children, Melissa Diane Southworth and husband, Joel, of Benton, and Clinton Andrew Hutcheson and Janelle Archer, of Traskwood; five grandchildren, Tyler, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Cole and Cade; five great-grandchildren, Dawson, Titan, Huck, Avery and Marley; a number of nieces and nephews; two sisters, Ione Hollowell and Rachel Higgins; a brother, Gene Hutcheson and wife, Linda, all of Traskwood; and many more family members and friends who loved Clarence and will miss him always.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, via Zoom. Contact the family for more information on how to attend.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
