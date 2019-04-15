Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Paron, AR
Clarence E. Johnson Obituary
Clarence E. Johnson, 88, of Paron, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He loved the Lord, was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. 
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Ethel Johnson; his wife, Jewel Johnson; a sister, Alice Sullivan; and two brothers, James and Anthony Johnson.
Clarence is survived by his six children, Ramona (Don) Benham, Dale Johnson, Erma (Ricky) Lockridge, Sandra (Daniel) McPherson, James (Betty) Johnson and Zelda (Bill) Gestring; a sister, Ella Mae Cantrell; three brothers, Rodney (Fern) Johnson, Joe (Gladys) Johnson and Larry (Kay) Johnson; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Paron.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 13, 2019
