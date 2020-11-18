CMSgt Mark H.A. Grumbine (Ret.), 89, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, at The Manor Assisted Living Center in Bryant. He was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, to the late Philip and Ida Grumbine. In 1949, Mark joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Jonestown High School in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. He married Bessie McDowell (Vanover) on Jan. 5, 1957.
Mark made a career of the USAF and retired in 1979 after 30 years, attaining the highest enlisted Rank-E9, Chief Master Sergeant. At retirement he made his home in Cabot. In his career, he traveled the world and represented our country, setting foot on all seven continents, including the Arctic Circle. Mark earned several service medals, including the Bronze Star for meritorious service in Vietnam 1969-1970.
After retirement from USAF, Mark went to college and earned an A.A. in business and horticulture and a B.S. in agriculture.
Mark and his wife were avid square dancers. He served as the AR Square Dance Federation president twice. Mark won awards for his hybrid blooms and his garden was even featured in the local newspapers. He was also a member of the AR Iris Society where he also served as president for a term. Mark loved traveling and travelled around the USA many times as an addition to his career travel.
Mark loved children and when he and Bessie married in 1957, she already had four children, Robert, Dean (deceased), Sharon and Wanita. He had a son from a previous marriage, Mark H. He and Bessie also had two more sons, Ted (deceased) and Kenneth. All those children he considered his own and loved and reared them as his own.
Mark is survived by his wife, Bessie; four brothers; four sisters; three of the four stepchildren; and two of his three sons. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander, with Pastor Dennis Wilson officiating.
Pallbearers are Neal Grumbine, Kyle Grumbine, Doug Speer, Jeff Milburn, Shannon Chambers and Hannah Gordon.
Memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.mooresjacksonvillefuneralhome.com.