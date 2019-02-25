

C.O. "Dooley" Fowler, 76, of Bryant, passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

He was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, and was raised in Grenada, Mississippi, to the late Clarence Odell Fowler Sr. and Erin Carroll Fowler. He was a United Methodist pastor for 19 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother ,Jerry O'Neal Fowler.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Fowler; a brother, Doug Fowler and his wife, Karen; a son, Micheal and Gwen Fowler-Berken; two daughters, Christy and Heather Fowler; a son Trey and Lori Fowler; bonus kids, Lindy and Richard; 10 grandkids, Meesha, Mickey, Luke, Wyatt, Mason, Gage, Drake, Mitchell, Zeke and Micah; a great-grandkid, Alice; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Two memorial services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Parkview United Methodist Church in Benton, 514 N. Border St. The first will be held at 3 p.m. for a time of visitation with service starting at 3:45 p.m. and the second starting at 5 p.m. for time of visitation with service beginning at 5:45 p.m.

In lieu for flowers, Dooley wants to follow his love for children and ask for donations to CJCOHN, 103 Elm St., Benton, AR. 72015, to provide food for children in the surrounding area and region.