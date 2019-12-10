|
Cozette Manning, 88, of Benton, went to be with the Lord the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7. She loved the Lord and believed in the power of prayer and was a member of Highland Heights Baptist Church. Madge Cozette Wagoner Manning was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Roswell, New Mexico. She was a retired aide at the Alexander Human Development Center and worked many years caring for the elderly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virgie Wagoner; her stepdad, Byron Cash; a sister, Barbara Jane Cash; her husband, Carl Rufus Manning Sr.; a son-in-law, Bobby Pagan; and four granddaughters, Carla Manning, Emma and Tracy Evans and Gracie Manning.
Cozette is survived by a daughter, Patsy Pagan, of Benton; three sons, Carl Manning (Otilia), of Fort Orange, Florida, Roy Manning, of Benton, and Tracy Manning (Sandy), of Tull; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Joe Forbes Jr., Allen Manning, Paul D. Manning, Matt Manning, Brent A. Wood, Blake E. Wood, Russell K. Evans and James Higgins.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Hollywood Cemetery in Hot Springs. Pastor K. C. Graves will be officiating.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 10, 2019