Crecia Ivy, age 98, of Benton, went to her eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born to the late William Harrison and Lena Harrison on March 22, 1922. Crecia is preceded in death by her husband, Dewell Ivy; brothers, Eugene, Bill and Herman; and sisters, Myrtle, Ruby & Virgie.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda Fundaro (Frank), Bonnie Tucker, Rita Tarver (Jerry) and Freda Ivy (Nancy); son, Jerry Ivy (Patricia); five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Sharon Cemetery.
The family requests face coverings be worn at the service due to COVID-19. Also, due to COVID-19, there will be no reception following the service.
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.