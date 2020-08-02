1/1
Crecia Ivy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crecia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crecia Ivy, age 98, of Benton, went to her eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.  She was born to the late William Harrison and Lena Harrison on March 22, 1922.  Crecia is preceded in death by her husband, Dewell Ivy; brothers, Eugene, Bill and Herman; and sisters, Myrtle, Ruby & Virgie.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda Fundaro (Frank), Bonnie Tucker, Rita Tarver (Jerry) and Freda Ivy (Nancy); son, Jerry Ivy (Patricia); five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Sharon Cemetery.
The family requests face coverings be worn at the service due to COVID-19. Also, due to COVID-19, there will be no reception following the service.
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved