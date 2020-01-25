|
|
Curtis C. Glenn, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, with his loving wife by his side. He was born July 7, 1944, to the late William C. and Ocia Pauline (Wallace) Glenn in Benton.
Curtis was a devoted Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Curtis retired from Waste Management Inc. after 40 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and three sisters.
Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Novis Ione (Magby) Glenn; a son, Jason Glenn; and a daughter, Kerrie (Glenn) Whitaker, both of Benton; two grandkids; two great-grandkids; four brothers; a sister; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends who all loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, from at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 27, at Ashby Funeral Home with burial following at Mars Hill Cemetery in Bauxite.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 25, 2020