Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis C. Glenn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis C. Glenn Obituary
Curtis C. Glenn, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, with his loving wife by his side. He was born July 7, 1944, to the late William C. and Ocia Pauline (Wallace) Glenn in Benton.  
Curtis was a devoted Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Curtis retired from Waste Management Inc. after 40 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and three sisters.  
Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Novis Ione (Magby) Glenn; a son, Jason Glenn; and a daughter, Kerrie (Glenn) Whitaker, both of Benton; two grandkids; two great-grandkids; four brothers; a sister; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends who all loved him dearly and will miss him greatly.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, from at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.  
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 27, at Ashby Funeral Home with burial following at Mars Hill Cemetery in Bauxite.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -