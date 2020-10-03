On Sept. 28, Darlene Marie Bell Wright, of Alexander, went to be with her Lord. Darlene was born Jan. 17, 1965, in Illinois. In 1983, Darlene married, Alan Wright. Together, they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. It has often been said that it takes a special kind of man to marry and love the line of women that Darlene comes from. Alan was Darlene's special kind of man.
Darlene is preceded in death by her father, Bill Bell.
In addition to her husband, Darlene is survived by her mother, Mary Bell (Timmy); two children, Kenneth and Shala; two granddaughters, Madalyn and Kynslie; a brother, Billy Bell; a sister, Kathy Bell-Bennett (Mark); and many family members and friends who loved her and will miss her always.
Her granddaughters were the light of her life and she loved them to the moon and back.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Otter Creek Assembly of God, located at 9415 Stagecoach Rd. in Little Rock.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
