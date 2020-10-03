1/
Darlene Marie Bell Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sept. 28, Darlene Marie Bell Wright, of Alexander, went to be with her Lord. Darlene was born Jan. 17, 1965, in Illinois. In 1983, Darlene married, Alan Wright. Together, they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. It has often been said that it takes a special kind of man to marry and love the line of women that Darlene comes from. Alan was Darlene's special kind of man.
Darlene is preceded in death by her father, Bill Bell. 
In addition to her husband, Darlene is survived by her mother, Mary Bell (Timmy); two children, Kenneth and Shala; two granddaughters, Madalyn and Kynslie; a brother, Billy Bell; a sister, Kathy Bell-Bennett (Mark); and many family members and friends who loved her and will miss her always.
Her granddaughters were the light of her life and she loved them to the moon and back.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Otter Creek Assembly of God, located at 9415 Stagecoach Rd. in Little Rock.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Benton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved