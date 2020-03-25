|
Darrell Lee Warford, 69, of Benton, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 21. He was born July 9, 1950, and graduated from Benton High School in 1968. Darrell received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and established Heritage Engineering, a structural engineering firm. Darrell worked diligently throughout his life on his farm and was a man who feared the Lord and walked by faith daily. Darrell served faithfully as a Sunday School teacher throughout his life. He was known by many titles, including loving husband, devoted father, beloved grandfather, passionate coach and loyal friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Earl Warford and Leota Warford, of Benton.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Emily Polk Warford, of Benton; a sister, Neva Warford, of Little Rock; a son, Eric Warford and wife, Leslie, of Benton; a daughter, Shelli Robertson and husband, Josh, of Benton, a daughter, Keeli McCracken and husband, Kyle, of College Station, Texas; a son, Brock Warford and wife, Renee, of Little Rock; a daughter, Ashli Yazza and husband, Grant, of Benton; a son, Darren Warford, of Benton; and nine grandchildren, Tilly, Micah, Brandt, Justus, Tripp, Jordan, Ava, Sloane and Ruston.
Due to the current COVID-19 environment, the family will observe a private graveside service Thursday, March 26, at Ten Mile Cemetery.
A public celebration of life is tentatively planned for July 9, which would have been Darrell's 70th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Darrell Warford Memorial fund. This fund will help start a scholarship in his name. This scholarship will provide support to future civil engineering students at the University of Arkansas. Donations may be made to P.O. Box 505 Benton, AR 72018.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 25, 2020