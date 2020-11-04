Dava Jean Garrett Rowan, 90, of Benton, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 1. She was born Sept. 25, 1930, to the late Henry Davis Garrett and Eunice Mae Nethercutt Garrett. Dava Jean was blessed to grow up in the Rubicon-Gravel Hill Community of Benton where she was related to so many of the close-knit community by kinship and marriage. Her great-grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area and her grandparents owned a store and gristmill and operated the local post office that once was at Rubicon in days gone by. Her ties to the community and its people were strong.
Dava Jean was a longtime member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church. She graduated from Fountain Lake High School where she was a member of the girls' high school basketball team. After graduation, she attended Henderson State College and also worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co. in Hot Springs and Little Rock.
In later years, after her children were raised, she went to school to become an LPTN and she was employed at the Arkansas State Hospital. She worked at the Benton unit and later at the Little Rock unit until her retirement.
She was a voracious reader and loved traveling - especially to Branson to see the shows with her friend, Jetta. Additionally, she was a great cook. She made the best hamburgers in the world and her family always looked forward to her Japanese Fruitcakes which she made at Christmas. She even made extra for her daughter-in-law's family in East Arkansas.
Dava Jean loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed family time spent with them. Her granddaughters have fond memories of getting to ride to church and always sitting with their Grandma Rowan, Great-grandma Garrett and Great-aunt Ann McAtee. She was always concerned about the well-being of her family, even when she was so gravely ill.
Dava Jean is survived by three sons, David Rowan and his wife, Debbie, Ronnie Rowan and Michael Rowan, all of Benton. She is also survived bytwo granddaughters, Amber Nichols and her husband, Dillon, and Morgan Sims and her husband, Conley, all of the Benton area; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan Nichols, Eric Nichols, Myra Sims and Kase Sims.
Serving as pallbearers will be Frankie Brazil, Nick James, Dillon Nichols, Ethan Nichols, Conley Sims and Lyle Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Her cousin, the Rev. Clarence (Junior) Shell, will officiate.
Interment will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that those attending follow the current Arkansas guidelines regarding COVID-19 by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 6259 Hwy 9, Benton, AR 72019 or Gravel Hill Cemetery Association, C/O Jerry James, 114 E. Conway St., Benton, AR 72015.
Online guest book: ashbyfuneralhome.com.