David Brian Howard, 62, of Cabot, passed away Friday, Oct. 9. He was born April 6, 1958, in Little Rock, to Oliver and Florene Howard. When David was 7, his family moved to Bryant, where he attended school and graduated from Bryant High School in 1976. From there, he attended UALR and earned his BSE in history and later his master's in educational leadership.
He moved to Cabot in 1980 when he accepted a position as a U.S. history and western civilization teacher at Cabot High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Jacque Carrington. They were married in June 1984, and from that point forward, Cabot was home. He was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church.
It was in David's early years that he developed his lifelong love of sports. From having his dad hit him fly balls and grounders, to running football plays or shooting hoops in the backyard, he loved playing and watching any type of sport. He was a talented baseball pitcher and from all accounts could throw a pretty mean curveball. He also excelled at tennis as a member of his high school tennis team. His ability to recall specific details about games from his younger days was truly remarkable.
His love of sports was part of a broader love for competition and games. His younger sister, Vicki, was often his chosen teammate or competitor while growing up, and he relished the opportunity to make any occasion into a contest. Any gathering of family or friends always involved playing at least a few board games, with David serving as an enthusiastic rule master.
David was also passionate about traveling, hiking and getting out and enjoying nature. He instilled this love for natural beauty and wildlife in his two sons, Kevin and Mark, who spent countless hours enjoying state and national parks with their parents. David's skill with a camera allowed him to share the beauty he saw with others and he loved creating books from the photographs of their travels. When he learned that family or friends were planning a trip he enthusiastically shared his experiences and itineraries and was thrilled to help others see the amazing and beautiful sights that he had.
Through his 37-year career as a history teacher and assistant principal, David positively influenced the lives of countless people who came through his classroom and his office. His intelligence and sense of humor made his students love his history class, with some developing a love for the subject that had never existed before. As a compassionate administrator, he helped students navigate some of the toughest years of their lives. Former students recall him supporting them in times of grief and showing them patience and kindness when it seemed that no one else cared. His colleagues remember him as a calm, comforting, encouraging presence who had a profound effect on those around him.
David's infectious smile, boisterous laugh and good-natured spirit endeared him to all who knew him. His family was often blessed by his thoughtful and intentional gift giving, as he delighted in bringing joy to others. He especially loved Christmas and took special pride in surprising his wife each year with an extravagant gift. He was a loving and devoted Poppa to his twin granddaughters, June and Cleo, born in August of this year. In keeping with his generous nature, David was an organ donor. Even in the face of tragedy, he shared the gift of life.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jacque Howard, of Cabot; two sons, Kevin Howard (Melanie), of Little Rock, and Mark Howard (Grace), of Fayetteville; a sister, Vicki Westbrook (Danny), of Bryant; two grandchildren, June and Cleo Howard, of Little Rock; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with arrangements entrusted to Moore's Cabot Funeral Home.
