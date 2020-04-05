|
Donald David Quattlebaum Sr., was born Aug. 13, 1936, to the late Joseph Riley Quattlebaum and Martha Mae (Brasiel) Quattlebaum. He was a graduate of the Mabelvale High School class of 1954. Upon graduation, Donald married Martha Jean Sutton on June 18, 1954. The marriage lasted until Martha's death less than three months prior to their 65th wedding anniversary. Donald strove to maintain a faithful Christian walk during his 83 years on this earth and went to be at home in glory Friday, April 3.
He is survived by two sons, David (Brenda) and Paul Dennis Quattlebaum; a brother, Otis C. (Shirley) Quattlebaum; three grandchildren, Bryan, Benjamin (Violeta) and Susan; and four great-grandchildren, Abby, Gage, Joci and Karen. He is also survived by a host of other friends and family.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, J.R. and Mae Quattlebaum; his wife, Martha; a brother, Joe Quattlebaum; and a grandson Lucas McGhee.
Donald will be remembered from his singing with the Springhill Gospel Quartet and from the many years he played Santa. He was also known in several area churches as "The Candy Man."
A memorial service will be tentatively scheduled for his birthday, Aug. 13, with the time and location still pending.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 5, 2020