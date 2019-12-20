Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
David Paul Wagner


1969 - 2019
David Paul Wagner Obituary
David Paul Wagner, 50, of Alexander, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17. He was born May 29, 1969, in Fort Smith, to Bob and Jackie Gaddis Wagner. David worked 16 years at Little Rock Medical Associates in the maintenance department. He loved NASCAR racing, riding motorcycles, loved the Buffalo Bills, drag racing and sports cars. David had a love for his animals, but most of all, he loved visiting with family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Michelle Wagner; a sister, Barbara Wagner; his parents, Bob and Jackie Wagner; a sister-in-law, Marsha Carter; two brothers-in-law, John Dyson (Tina) and Jay Dyson (Lyndy); and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ashby Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park. Bro. Jim Wagner will be officiating. 
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the and the Saline County Humane Society.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 21, 2019
