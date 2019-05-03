David "Dave" Robert Witt, 75, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, April 30. He was a retired warehouse foreman of 25 years for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Manufacturing. Dave was a member of Earthen Vessels Worship Center in Benton, were he pastored alongside his wife, Elizabeth.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gwenna Witt; his second wife, Mary "Susie" Witt; and a son, David Witt.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Liberty Fellowship Church in Van Buren, with burial following at Mt. McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Van Buren.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Witt, of the home; two daughters Cassi Grandfield and husband, Kenny, of Spokane, Washington, and Jennifer Lamproe and husband, Dustin, of Benton; three sons, Eddy Witt and wife, Gina of Topeka, Kansas, Jason Stallings and wife, Dehlilah, of Jonesboro, and Joshua Stallings and wife, Talissa, of West Fork; 20 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Family will visit with relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Ocker Funeral Home, located at 700 Jefferson St. in Van Buren.

Pallbearers will be Gage Witt, Keith Witt, Benjamin Witt, Hunter Witt, Dakota Stallings and Ryan Cobb.

Online guest book: www.ockerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on May 2, 2019