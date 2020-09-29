David Virgil Garrett, 76, of Bryant, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Sept. 27. He was born March 20, 1944, in Conway, to Virgil Haskell and Christine Sturgeon Garrett.
David was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed playing all kinds of card and board games, especially for family get-togethers. He cherished his time with his family and was an all-around friendly man and conversationalist. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite outdoor activities and you could say in whatever he did, he never met a stranger. He will be missed, but his memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Katherine Sue Garner Garrett; and his stepfather, James Black.
He is survived by his wife, Frankie "Janet" Garrett; two daughters, Dena Kay Garrett, of Morrilton, and Linda Huffman and her husband, David, of Oakland, Tennessee; two sons, David "Allen" Garrett and his wife, Alice, of Bryant, and Jimmy "Dyrel" Hicks and his wife, Patti; a brother, Dwight Garrett, and his wife, Lois; two sisters, Faye Price and Dorothy Ryall; his stepmother, Eva Garrett; a half-sister, Vickie Mullins; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends of his family.
A time of general visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, with the family present from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, located at 650 Central Landing in Conway. Interment will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Mount Vernon.
A time of general visitation will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 29, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time in both the Roller-McNutt and Roller-Alcoa facilities. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
