David Wayne Curtis, 49, of Benton, passed away from this life June 27. He was born March 12, 1971, in Stuttgart, to Larry Curtis and Barbara Ann Curtis Ritter. One of his favorite pastimes was hunting, along with fishing - even when he never caught anything. David was a loving and caring person, especially to his family. His smile would light up the room and bring smiles to all. He loved to mow the yard, even if it didn't need it. Another love of David's was pickles, and anything pickled. David worked briefly as a CNA for nursing homes in Brinkley and Dewitt. David was a graduate of Clarendon High School.
Above all of David's passions, he had a tremendous love for the Lord and put his eternal soul in the hands of his Savior.
David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Muriel Curtis and James and Nellie Mayfield.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his family, including his parents Larry (Margie) Curtis and Barbara Ritter; two sons, David Lee Curtis and Hunter Wayne Curtis; a sister, Renae (Lance) McGraw; a niece, Jenna; a nephew, Jared; two stepsisters, Angela (Terry) Howard and Tonya Millspaugh; a brother, Darrell Lynn Curtis; along with numerous other extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 30.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1. Both visitation and funeral service will take place at First Baptist Church in Clarendon.
Tribute video: www.fowlerfh.com.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 25, 2020.